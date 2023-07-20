Promote tolerance and respect to address global challenges – World leaders urged

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 20, GNA – Ms Lou Danzhou, Director of Political Affairs, Chinese Embassy in Ghana, has urged world leaders to promote the language of tolerance and respect to foster global peace and prosperity.

Speaking at a public forum on China’s Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), in Accra, Ms Danzhou said respecting the difference in civilizations was critical for mutual learning, stressing that all civilizations played crucial roles in the development of the world.

“Agricultural or industrial, Eastern, or Western, they all exist for their own reasons…There is no distinction between superior or inferior civilizations, and neither should there be discrimination or hostility among them.

“Civilization has become richer and more colourful with exchanges and mutual learning,” she said.

Organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) and the Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, the forum sought to provide insight into the GCI to generate public discourse on the initiative.

In March this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the GCI to inject ‘fresh and strong energy’ into the common development and progress of human society, as the world grappled with multiple challenges and crises.

The core concept of the Initiative is to jointly advocate respect for the diversity of civilizations, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, the common values of humans and the robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The GCI also draws attention to seeking wisdom and nutrition from different civilizations, learning from each other’s strengths, and making progress together.

The initiative is another major public product China is selling to the world after the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, both put forward by Xi, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Ms Danzhou said it was wrong for one country to impose its values and models on others, saying such people only did that for “selfish interest.”

She noted that the world’s ability to confront or share prosperity depended on how it dealt with the differences among different civilizations.

Ms Danzhou assured African countries of China’s commitment to strengthening exchanges and cooperation on all fronts to pursue the “just cause” together.

“We are ready to deepen interactions to expand the convergence of ideas and interests and continue to be a staunch advocate and active practitioner of common values.

“Let us leverage our strength together, press ahead toward common development and rejuvenation, and truly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,” Ms Danzhou added

Professor Jimin Wang, Chinese Director, Confucius Institute, University of Ghana, emphasised the need for countries to understand the diverse cultural perspectives and engage in the use of dialogue to promote harmony.

He pointed out that cultural tolerance was essential for building inclusive and multicultural societies, promoting social cohesion, reducing conflicts, and encouraging cooperation among individuals.

Prof Wang also rejected claims by some critics that the introduction of the GCI was an attempt by China to force Chinese civilization on the rest of the world.

He said countries were at liberty to accept or reject the Initiative.

Mr Anani Demuyakor, a former Ghanaian Ambassador to China, urged the world to stop the “biases” about China and put effort into knowing and understanding China to promote cooperation.

“The country China has come to stay…So, whether we like it or not, we have to understand China to be able to cooperate with China,” he emphasised.

Mr Paul Frimpong, Executive Director, Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory, applauded the GCI and emphasised the need for countries to harness the potential of the differences in civilization, to boost peace, security, and stability.

“This proposal from China seeks to re-echo some of the tenets that we all appreciate that can bring peace and stability, which is appreciating each other’s differences, creating a platform for more dialogue instead of confrontation.

“Respecting someone’s civilization journey is a way of building peace and stability… and that is what we need now,” he said.

