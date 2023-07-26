Ningo-Prampram District Assembly holds public health meeting over insects’ invasion

By Laudia Sawer

Prampram, July 26, GNA – The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) has held a Public Health Emergency Committee meeting on the reported invasion of unknown insects in North Dawhenya.

Ms. Evelyn Nani, the Ningo-Prampram District Environmental Officer, told the Ghana News Agency at Prampram that the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action towards the identification of the said insects.

Ms. Nani said, “The DCE is organizing a Public Health Emergency Committee meeting this morning, so we will pick it up from there.”

On Friday, July 21, 2023, Mr. Moses Nii-P Kutor, the Assemblyman for the North Dawhenya Electoral Area, reported to the Health Directorate and the Environmental Department about an invasion of some unknown insects in the area.

According to residents, some of whom the Ghana News Agency interacted with, said the strange insects bite leave victims with a blood stain at the bitten spots and when scratched was swollen.

According to them, they could not describe the type of insect as you only become aware of a bite after the area starts itching.

Mr. Kutor said, “I have had calls from some residents of Dawhenya and Abbey, especially those in my Electoral area, North Dawhenya, who have complained bitterly to me about the invasion of insects in their homes and surroundings.”

He added that some school heads within the Electoral Area had also reported the invasion of their schools by the insects.

He advised residents to, in the interim, take good care of their bodies by wearing more long sleeves and trousers as a way to protect themselves from the bites.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

