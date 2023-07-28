NADMO Director General supports BECE candidates in Ahafo Ano North

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Tepa (Ash), July 28, GNA – Mr Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has donated quantities of mathematical sets to BECE candidates in the Ahafo Ano North District.

The donation, worth over GHc 30,000.00, will be supplied to all the 1,864 candidates writing the examination in the district the year.

Mr J.B Dankwah, Ahafo Ano North Treasurer of the NPP, who presented the items on behalf of Mr Prempeh, at a ceremony at the Bonkron M/A Junior High School, advised the candidates to concentrate on their studies and had confidence in themselves as they prepared to write the exams early August.

He said the free senior high school policy awaited them and they should make every effort to benefit from it.

Mr Dankwah appealed to the teachers to continue to support the candidates and prepare them adequately to pass the examinations.

Miss Cecilia Yeboah Achiaa, Senior Girls Prefect of the school, who received the items on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Mr Prempeh for the gesture and said the mathematical sets had come at a right since most candidates would have found it difficult to get them.

GNA

