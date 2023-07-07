Monsoon rains claim more than 50 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jul. 7, (dpa/GNA) – More than 50 people have lost their lives in Pakistan due to heavy monsoon rains.

Most of the deaths, 30, were reported from the country’s most populous Punjab province, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

In the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least eight children died due to a massive landslide.

Another 87 people were wounded due to roof and wall collapse incidents caused by the rains.

More rains were expected during the month and the government has issued an advisory to deal with possible flooding, a spokesperson for the NDMA told dpa.

Life was disrupted in the country’s second most populous city Lahore which received record-breaking rains during the last two days.

More than 1,700 people were killed and over 33 million were affected by the devastating floods triggered by the erratic monsoon rains last year.

Aid organization the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned of serious consequences due to the flooding predicted for this year.

The IRC said that “up to 9.1 million people could be pushed into poverty and solely reliant on humanitarian aid as a direct result of the floods.”

Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, but is among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable nations.

Flash floods, land erosion, cloudbursts, droughts and smog resulting in low air quality have been on the rise in Pakistan in recent years.

