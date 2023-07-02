Maaha Beach Resort debunks claims of shut down 

By Seth Danquah, GNA

Beyin (WR), July 02, GNA – Maaha Beach Resort, under the management of Maaha Hospitality Incorporation, has refuted claims that the facility has halted operations.

This follows a viral video circulating on social media that the facility had been gutted by a fire outbreak on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Mr Jean-Jacques Mass, Senior Manager of the Resort in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained that though the unfortunate fire incident happened, the situation had been brought under control with the facility operating at full capacity.

According to him, the numerous and frequent power outages by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) coupled with the heavy rainfall experienced in the area caused the fire incident.

He said over 160 rooms of various types spread over its land space were not affected by the fire and were still in operation.

However, he said the fake video with its narrative, sought to give the impression that the whole of Maaha Beach Resort was engulfed in the fire outbreak.

Mr Jean-Jacques allayed the fears, apprehension, and worries of its numerous guests, clients, and followers stressing that the Resort was in full operation.

He announced that Maaha Beach Resort was open for business as usual, as they were best placed to handle and meet all and any requests of their cherished clients with their indigenous hospitality.

He assured patrons that the Resort would collaborate with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and as well endeavour to ensure that all safety precautions, especially with particular attention to fire prevention and incidents were strictly adhered to.

