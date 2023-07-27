Liati Teikrom CHPS compound cries over lack of medical equipment

By Caleb Kuleke

Liati Teikrom (V/R), July 27, GNA – The Community- Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Liati Teikrom in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region is in dire need of medical equipment.

Madam Praise Aseye Kporgah, Assembly Member for Liati Teikrom Electoral Area, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency appealed for support to furnish the health facility.

She said the lack of medical equipment at the facility was making it difficult for health personnel to deliver quality services to the people.

The Assembly Member said though the community had tried to purchase some equipment for the facility, they were not enough, hence, the appeal for support.

Madam Mavis Nani, a staff nurse at the facility told GNA currently the facility had only one delivering bed and this was used for only pregnant adolescents because it was not strong for pregnant women to deliver on it

She said the facility also lacked beds for pregnant women to rest on after delivering and steriliser or boiler to sterilise items after delivering or dressing wounds.

Madam Nani said the sewage system at the facility was another challenge as pvc pipelines had broken down including the one connecting the water closet to the sewer hole and some portion of the ceiling was also falling off.

The staff nurse said the breakdown of the pvc pipe was affecting the flow of water to the facility and the facility sometimes was engulfed in stench whenever faecal matter was flashed as some passed through the broken parts of the pvc pipe.

She said the situation was hampering their effort to provide quality services to their clients and appealed to benevolent organisations, philanthropists, and government to help furnish the facility with medical equipment and renovate the sewage system.

