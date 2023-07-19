Let’s investigate alleged use of land guards by State institutions – Adib Saani

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 19, GNA – Mr Adib Saani, Executive Director, Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, has called for thorough investigations into alleged use of land guards by the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Lands.

He said if investigations were not carried out, “we may have more institutions or companies recruiting young men from urban slums, engaging them under the umbrella of working for limited liability companies, when indeed they are land guards”.

The Security Analyst told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday that the use of land guards remained a major security challenge, with people losing their lives daily over land.

He said the issues were compounding with people engaging in multiple sales of land.

The Analyst said if care was not taken, “we will be creating a militia, which at a point will feel superior to the State like what happened with the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan”.

Mr Saani said some land guards engaged in other forms of criminalities, including armed robbery, and stressed that if not handled well, they could easily be recruited by terrorists.

The Police, Armed Forces and the Ministry of Lands have all issued a statement denying the use of these land guards.

GNA

