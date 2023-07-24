John Mahama mourns Sherry Ayitey

Accra, July 24, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the demise of Madam Sherry Ayitey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, as a “shocking loss”.

In a statement, Mr Mahama said: “Lordina and I have learnt with great grief of the passing of Madam Sherry Ayitey, who served as my Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development”.

He said Madam Ayitey was an active stalwart of their Party, who served as Vice Chair.

Adding that she was also one of the key leaders of the 31st December Women’s Movement.

“We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss.” Mr Mahama said.

GNA

