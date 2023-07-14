Immigration Commanders validate new strategic plan 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has validated a seven-year strategic plan to improve on its services.

The seven-year Strategic Plan (2023-2029) was drafted by a Technical Working Group (TWG) in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) after broad consultation with Officers and external stakeholders.

That was preceded by an evaluation of the earlier five-year Strategic Plan (2018-2022) and extensive problem identification.

Speaking at the validation meeting, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi said the plan was a framework for resource allocation and aligns with the National Security Strategy.

He drew inspiration from Bob Marley’s “Zion Train” and encouraged all duty-bearers to “get on board” in the implementation of the Plan.

Mr Takyi, therefore, commended the ICMPD for its continuous contributions to the GIS and extended the Service’s appreciation to the Government of Denmark for sponsoring the drafting process under Phase II of the Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG) project.

ICMPD Project Manager, Madam Amala Obiokoye Nwalor congratulated TWG for completing the elaborate work in producing the Strategic Plan, a two-year Action Plan, and a Budget for the two-year Plan.

She said the Plan was only a starting point but required human resources, finances, and commitment for conscientious and effective implementation.

The validation of the 7-year Strategic Plan and the 2-year Action Plan by internal stakeholders was preceded by a presentation facilitated by a member of the TWG, Superintendent Dominic Osei.

He said the Plan focused on four thematic areas; border management, prevention of transnational crimes, enforcement, and organizational drivers.

Prominent among projected activities are the construction of office and residential accommodation, procurement of new logistics, synchronization of travel data management across borders, gazetting of some unapproved routes and intensive stakeholder engagement, among others.

Present at the validation meeting were Deputy Comptroller-Generals, Management members, Departmental, Sectional and Unit Heads, Regional Commanders, and Sector Commanders.

GNA

