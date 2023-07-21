Golden Inspire Foundation holds summit for JHS students in Yendi

Yendi (NR) July 21, GNA – Golden Inspires Foundation (GIF) Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Yendi Municipal Assembly and the Yendi Ghana Education Service have organized summit 2023 programme at Yendi for 220 Junior High School (JHS) final year candidates.

The summit was to inspire final year JHS students getting ready to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Yendi in the Northern Region.

Some of the JHS students who took part in the summit included, Abatey JHS, SDA JHS, Centre for Islamic JHS, Presby JHS, Balogu JHS and Yendi Girls JHS.

They were taken through career paths, career guidance, and right choice for future, guidance and counselling.

In a speech read on his behalf, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Municipal Chief Executive reminded them that the summit was designed to introduce them to the vast array of opportunities ahead and to empower them to make informed decisions on their future.

He said the academic workload increased, new and difficult subjects introduced and the expectation from teachers was higher and assured them that the summit would equip them with the necessary tools to thrive academically.

Alhaji Hammed expressed appreciation to the Golden Inspires Foundation, ‘Enhancing a sustainable society’ with the theme. The Junior High School summit 2023 which is inspiring.

Mr. Sulley Mohammed Yendi Municipal Director of Education who chaired the summit advised them to choose senior high schools according to their performance in class.

He reminded them that examination malpractices would no longer work because of the new education system to be introduced.

Madam Takiyatu Akilu Gender Officer of GIF Ghana, said the Foundation would promote education, human rights, to eliminate poverty and promote food security, health care and employment.

Mrs. Ayisha Mohammed of GIF Ghana said the summit 2023 programme for the final year students was to help them choose subjects that would help them gain admission to schools of their choice.

She expressed appreciation to the Yendi Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Education Service for collaborating with the Foundation to organize the summit.

GNA

