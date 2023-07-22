Ghana Hotels Association honours General Manager of Coconut Grove Hotel

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Accra, July 22, GNA – The Ghana Hotels Association has honoured Mr. Ralph Ayitey, the General Manager of Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, for his distinguished accomplishments in the hospitality industry.

An event organized by the Ghana Hotels Association tagged “Ayekoo Dinner Night” at Accra was also used to show appreciation to some eminent personalities who had supported the association in its work.

Mr. Ayitey was honoured for his role in crisis resolution, competence, embodiment of resilience, and years of toil for the industry’s success.

Excerpts of his citation state that his passion for providing an exceptional guest experience, dedication to fostering a positive work environment, and commitment to continued improvement have set a new standard of excellence.

“Your visionary approach to hotel management has not only elevated our establishment but also inspired others in the industry.”

“Thank you for your invaluable contribution towards the Ghana Hotels Association in the Greater Accra Region and beyond, and congratulations on a well-deserved honour.”

In his speech of appreciation, Mr. Ayitey said the Ghana Hotels Association would get even stronger given the collective work the country’s hotels were doing.

He urged the Association to take advantage of the increase in demand to expand.

The Coconut Grove Regency Hotel’s general manager praised the organization, God Almighty, and the hotel’s management for their tenacity in the face of difficulties.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

