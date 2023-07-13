Ghana committed to accommodating displaced Burkinabe nationals-National Security 

Accra, July 13, GNA—The Ministry of National Security says the country is committed to accommodating Burkinabe nationals displaced in the Upper East and Upper West regions due to the prevailing security situation in southern Burkina Faso.

The Ministry, in a statement, has, therefore, urged the public to refute media reports and publications that suggest a deliberate and targeted operation, spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces, to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees from Ghana.

It said the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), had accordingly established a temporary reception centre in the Upper East Region, capable of holding an estimated 2,100 displaced people from Burkina Faso.

The statement said currently, 530 displaced Burkinabes were being accommodated at the reception centre.

It said additionally, Ghanaian officials were ensuring that the displaced persons had access to free food and medical care.

“Also, as part of measures to enhance containment efforts, a 30-acre land has been acquired for the establishment of housing facilities to host displaced persons,” the statement said.

It said a repatriation process had also been instituted at the reception centre to aid the movement of Burkinabes, who wished to return to their country and that no one was being forced out of Ghana.

The statement said the repatriation process was consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees and had so far, been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the Ghana- Burkina Faso border.

It said the Government of Ghana, while reaffirming its determination to safeguard the peace, stability and territorial integrity of the country and promote the welfare of citizens, would continue to undertake necessary operations without compromising values, such as respect for human rights, including the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighbouring countries.

GNA

