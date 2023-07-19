Crater collapses on Icelandic volcano, redirecting lava

Copenhagen, July 19, (dpa/GNA) – The red-hot lava from the volcanic eruption on Iceland, has caused part of a recently formed crater to collapse, resulting in the molten mass now flowing in a different direction, live footage from the volcano south-west of Reykjavik showed on Wednesday.

At about 4:15 am (0415 GMT), a wide piece of the crater’s rim collapsed, and the bubbling lava then flowed out that way. Up to now, it had escaped mainly through a narrow opening at another location, but this escape route dried up in the morning, at least on the surface.

For the time being, the changed flow direction is not expected to pose a greater danger to hikers.

The volcanic eruption started at the beginning of last week in the immediate vicinity of the mountain Litli-Hrútur, on the Reykjanes peninsula.

Since then, lava has been bubbling out of the earth, and in the meantime a small crater has formed. It is the third eruption in the region within two and a half years.

A long hiking route into the volcanic area was recently reopened by the Icelandic authorities. However, they did so with strong warnings about the challenging hike and the dangers surrounding the lava.

GNA

