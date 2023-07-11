Court grants Evangelist GH₵50,000 bail over alleged fraud

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 11, GNA – Reverend Joseph Botchwey, 73, an evangelist, who allegedly took GH₵15,000 from a businessman under the pretext of selling a Hyundai Accent Saloon car to him but failed has been admitted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Botchway is also said to have issued a Cal Bank cheque for an amount of GH₵13,000, knowing that there were no funds in the account to pay the specified amount.

Botchway, who was charged with defrauding by false pretense and issue of false cheque, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Joojo Amoah Hagan, admitted the accused person to GH₵50,000 bail with two sureties.

It also directed that one of the sureties should be justified with landed property, however, the matter has been adjourned to August 8, 2023.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku told the Court that the complainant Mr Yaw Agyare Danquah is a businessman and resided at Kwabenya, while the accused person was a resident of Lartebiokorshie.

The prosecution said in May 2022, the accused person was offering his Hyundai Accent Saloon car for sale and happened to discuss it with the complaint.

It said the complainant showed interest and on May 4, 2022, the accused person asked him to pay GH₵15,500.00 which he paid.

The prosecution said the accused person then told the complainant to go and come at 1600 hours the same day for the vehicle.

It said the complainant later came to take the vehicle and the accused person started playing hide and seek with him.

The prosecution said the complainant became fed up and asked for a refund of his money which the accused person then issued two Cal Bank cheques with face value GH₵13,000.00 to be cash out on his said bank on November 28, 2022.

“However, when the cheques were presented to the bank, they were dishonored as the accused person had no money with the bank,” the prosecution added.

It said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

