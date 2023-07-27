Community Mining Scheme to create 7,500 direct jobs – Lands Ministry

Accra, July 27, GNA – The Government has outdoored two more Community Mining Schemes (CMS) at Moseaso-Abransie in the Manso-Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region, bringing the total number of the Schemes nationwide to 23.

The two Schemes would create 7,500 direct jobs for the indigenes.

Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, addressing the gathering during the launch, pledged the Ministry’s commitment to advocate responsible and sustainable small-scale mining practices.

He announced that the Manso-Nkwanta and Moseaso-Abransie Schemes’ concessions would create 4,500 and 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, respectively.

The 7,500 employment opportunities would be available for the indigenes of the two communities and surrounding towns.

The CMS, since its inception in 2019, has created about one million job opportunities in the small-scale mining industry.

Mr Duker compared the over one million jobs created under the small-scale mining sector to the paltry 30,000 jobs offered by the large-scale mining sector, and thus, queried the stance taken by a section of the public, demanding an outright ban of small-scale mining in Ghana.

While touting the impacts of Community Mining Scheme as a tool for eradicating poverty in mining communities and create local entrepreneurial giants, Mr Duker rallied the chiefs and people of Manso-Nkwanta District and Ghanaians to kick against activities that were inimical to the country’s waterbodies and environment.

He underscored the need for collective efforts by all and sundry to support the government’s anti-galamsey fight campaign.

The Deputy Minister urged the Managements of the CMS to adhere strictly to the Scheme’s manual.

Mr Duker emphasised the importance of ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence between the companies and the mining communities as “ingredients necessary for successful operation.”

The Deputy Minister implored firms managing the Schemes to undertake various developmental projects in the respective communities and play their role in the growth of the communities.

That, he believed, would lead to a lasting peace and unity between the companies and the traditional authorities.

Mr Duker condemned the surge in illegal mining activities on Black Volta and believed that the measures being undertaken to flush out the miners would materialise.

Mr Nii Larteh Ollenu, the District Chief Executive for Amansie West, lauded the Ministry and the Minerals Commission for the various innovative programmes undertaken to reduce the unemployment rate in the district.

Mr George Obeng Takyi, the Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta constituency, said the small-scale mining was the preserve of Ghanaians, noting that the Government had undertaken great steps to ensure the citizens benefit directly from the country’s natural resource endowment.

He promised to ensure that there was strict enforcement of the mining protocols as encouraged by the government across all the Community Mining Schemes.

