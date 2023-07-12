CEO of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited awards full scholarship to KNUST medical student

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, July 12, GNA – The dream of a 20-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST) medical student of becoming a medical doctor has been ignited with support from Mr Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Gold Group Limited.

Sampson Dabanyi, who hails from Worawora, a predominantly farming community in the Oti Region, is currently undertaking a BSc Human Biology degree at the School of Medicine and Dentistry at KNUST.

Dabanyi’s dream and unwavering determination to become a medical doctor and give back to his community started with a remarkable 8As score in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2022.

Dabanyi applied to study Medicine at KNUST not knowing how his over six-years medical education was to be funded.

He told the Ghana News Agency that his family’s financial situation did not deter him from studying hard to get into Medical School.

The unassuming young man, last of eleven children of his parents, all peasant farmers, said, “before the WASSCE, I had already bought an application form, and Medicine was my first choice and when the results came, I did so well.

“It came as a surprise even though I put in so much effort with the belief that I will get good grades.”

“It has always been my intention to be a medical doctor and to give back to my community. Growing up, I loved everything about health and Science. I knew Medicine is how I could give back to my community considering the many health needs the community is faced with, ” the old student of Kpando Senior High School in the Volta Region, said.

Dabanyi envisioned his future and professed that: “Ten years from now, I will be out of school God willing, and I would like to specialise to become a surgeon or neurosurgeon. It depends on where my interest takes me eventually.”

In the company of his mother and three older brothers to receive an initial cheque for GH₵20,000.00 of the scholarship, Dabanyi thanked Mr Tang for sponsoring his medical education.

The CEO pledged to personally support Dabanyi throughout his six-year medical education at KNUST with an annual fund of GH₵20,000.00 to be paid in July each year.

As part of the package, GH₵10,000.00 will be paid to the University each year for his tuition, while an extra GH₵10,000.00 will be paid to him personally for his upkeep.

Mr Tang, who expressed excitement about Dabanyi’s academic achievement, applauded him for his “remarkable” academic performance.

“I will support you all the way,” he assured and urged him not to give up on his dreams.

“No matter where I am, whether in Ghana or when I return to China, I will support you. Once you finish with your studies and get a job, do well to help your family and serve your community,” he advised.

Mr Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi, older brother of Sampson, said his (Sampson’s) hopes were nearly dashed because of the family’s financial difficulties.

He, therefore, expressed appreciation to Mr Tang for his benevolence and expressed optimism that his brother would excel in his medical course.

