Bui Power to explore wind power in southern Volta

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 19, GNA – Bui Power Authority (BPA), one of Ghana’s power generators, will explore wind power in the southern parts of the Volta Region, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kofi Dzamesi has said.

Addressing the community of Tsiaveme in the Ketu North Municipality during the commissioning of a modern toilet facility the Authority constructed, Mr Dzamesi said the southern districts of the Region had the right climatic condition for wind power generation and would be exploited.

He told the GNA community sensitisation and feasibilities would soon be undertaken in selected areas with the potential for wind power, including from Anloga to Dzodze.

Mr Dzamesi said the Authority also intended to establish solar farms in the Volta Region as part of a nationwide initiative.

The BPA in 2020 completed a 45 KW micro hydro generating station at Tsatsadu in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, harnessing power from a local waterfall.

Mr Dzamesi said a centre of excellence was currently under construction at the station and would serve academic and research purposes.

Mr Dzamesi further hinted at plans to tap power from the popular Wli waterfalls for electricity generation.

“We hope to be able to do more for the people. Our vision is to ensure we generate more power for the country.”

The toilet facility the CEO commissioned was a 20-seater built by the BPA, and is one of several across the country as part of a corporate social contribution identifying with the Sustainable Development Goals, and expected to greatly advance sanitation improvement.

The gender partitioned and disability friendly toilet is served by a mechanised borehole which also provides a source of choice water for the community, hitherto drinking from a dam as local wells tasted salt.

GNA

