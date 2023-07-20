Blaqbonez exposes how certain artists top music charts without listeners.

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 20, GNA – Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has disclose how some artistes top musical charts without actual listeners.

The rapper, who is currently on a media tour following the successful release of his hit song “Ice Spice” revealed that some artistes that maintain the 10th to 20th position on the Spotify and Apple Music Top Songs chart for Nigeria do so with the help of stream farms.

According to Blaqbonez, these activities deceive listeners and create a false sense of popularity around certain artistes. As a result, artistes with low actual listenership can chart in the top 20, overshadowing deserving talents who have genuinely earned their fan base.

Streaming farms conversations dominated social media trends in 2022 following the exchange of words between artistes BNXN fka Buju and Ruger.

This deceitful practice, commonly seen globally but previously thought to be absent in Nigeria, has now emerged, raising concerns among artistes and music enthusiasts.

Streaming farms are a network of devices, such as smartphones or computers which are used to play a specific song to create the appearance of many online listeners, these devices imitate human-like online listens and artificially increase streaming numbers.

Blaqbonez is signed to Chocolate City Label and his distinctive rap styles and creative ingenuity made him gain popularity in the entertainment sector.

In the year 2019, he was profiled by The New York Times as one of the new guards of Nigerian music.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

