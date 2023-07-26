Awudome SHS to mark 60th anniversary

By Ruth Dery

Tema, July 26, GNA – The Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO) will launch its 60th anniversary in August 2023 on the theme: “Sixty years of quality education, benefits, and relevance in contemporary times.”

“We celebrate six decades of Steadfast leadership, toil, sweat, and sacrifices that have birthed sons and daughters of significance for mother Ghana,” Professor Leonard Amekudzi, President of the Old Students Union of Awudome Senior High, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

As part of the celebrations, various activities of academic, socio-cultural, economic, and national essence have been thoughtfully crafted to bring the old and new generations together and plan for the future, the statement stated.

It added that the story of the Tsito Native Teachers Association (TNTA) would be told to launch the anniversary.

Awudome Senior High School, a government-assisted Senior High school, is located at Tsito in the Volta Region. It is a mixed-sex school with a boarding facility.

The school is anchored on three pillars: “Truth, Love, and Responsibility,” which have served as its guiding principles in all aspects of its endeavours to train students.

The school also focuses on result-oriented programmes and activities that create the opportunity for students to develop skills in these five main areas of development: Cognitive Development, Social and Emotional Development, Speech and Language Development, Fine Motor Skill Development and Gross Motor Skill Development.

