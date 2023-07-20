Asuogyaman MP rallies support of Assembly Members against floods

Accra, July 20, GNA -The Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has called on Assembly members in the constituency to support plans against floods following predictions from experts of heavy rains.

At a community in the Budukrom Electoral Area to kick start the campaign to desilt clogged gutters, the MP indicated the exercise aimed at ensuring that drains in his area were cleaned to allow easy flow of water to prevent floods.

Mr Ampem said his office had received various notices from some Assembly Members regarding blocked drains felt the strategy, which includes sensitization and communal work, was urgent to save the inhabitants from the devastating effects of floods.

Mr David Tamakloe, Assemblyman for the Budukrom Electoral Area, commended the MP for his lead role and hiring of escavators to work on some major drains.

He called on all to take steps to ensure that drains in their communities are cleaned.

He also reminded them that climate change has had devastating effect on human life globally and the way out was the adoption of environmentally friendly practices that reduce exposure to the vagaries of the weather.

“We are all at risk of the effects of climate change. The weather patterns have changed drastically and today, we cannot predict when the rains will fall and how long it will take to stop. We have all witnessed this over the past few years and we can only help ourselves by keeping our gutters clean and planting more trees”, he advised.

The clean up exercise involved major works such as excavating clogged drains and widening their base to contain large volumes of water to allow easy flow of runoff water. The MP further indicated that similar exercises would be carried out at several other locations as part of a broad strategy to support communities to avert floods and their far-reaching effects on the socio-economic development in the constituency.

The Gyasehene of Atimpoku, Nana Obeng Akrofi and Nana Adu Apomah, Amankrado of Atimpoku, who were at the scene to lend their support, said the initiative would significantly benefit the neighbourhood and used the opportunity to caution the residents against dumping household wastes into open drains to make it difficult for water to pass through.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

