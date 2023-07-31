Ashaiman traditional coconut broom markers appeal for support 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, July 31, GNA-Scores of Ashaiman traditional coconut broom producers have petitioned the government to offer a suitable climate and the tools to expand as demand for their products is growing.

The classic coconut hard-stick standing broom is appropriate for stiff sweeping duties such as sweeping fallen leaves and cleaning between stones in largely rough compound houses.

The gently bending broom, made of palm tree branches, is used to sweep across cemented surfaces such as rooms.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, some of the craftsmen expressed concern that deforestation was diminishing their source of raw material, making it more expensive to get.

Mr Wallace Azuma, a coconut broomstick producer, told the GNA that they relied on raw materials such as mahogany sticks, binding wire, and palm and coconut tree branches to craft the broomsticks.

He, however, lamented that deforestation and illegal activities in the forests continued to have negative effects on their business creating a scarcity of raw materials.

He claimed that a coil of binding wire was extremely expensive, the reason why some of them indiscriminately burned damaged automobile tyres to extract wires.

Mr Azuma said because raw materials were rare, they travelled to other countries, notably Togo, to obtain them, which increased production costs and subsequently increased the price of the completed product.

Working in the business for over 20 years, he said mahogany wood was used for the sticks because it was durable and resistant to insect infestation.

He stated that GHS5,000.00 may be utilised as start-up capital for the broom business, but that further investment would be required after constructing a supply chain of business partners due to raw material importation.

Mr Azuma stated that the business was profitable but required guts, commitment, and industrious staff to survive.

He said they were also on the verge of being evicted from the rented space behind China Mall in Ashaiman, where they do their business, due to the area’s rapid expansion and increased demand for their products.

He requested that the government supplied them with land and facilities to allow them to expand.

GNA

