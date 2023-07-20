AOMC 2023 fun games slated for August 26

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, July 20, GNA – The annual Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) is slated for August 26 at the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, AOMCs Chief Executive Officer, has announced.

Oil Marketing Companies would participate in disciplines such as football, tug of war, sack race, 60-metre dash, water ball picking, lime and spoon, swimming, volleyball, chewing of apples, ludo, and playing cards, among others.

Other disciplines to attract attention include field events, draughts games, table tennis events, and spoon and lime.

About 154 OMCs and 42 LPGMCs are expected to register their teams in order to participate in any of the disciplines.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah told the GNA Tema Regional Sports Desk that PETFUN 2023 seeks to create a social platform for OMC to build bridges and establish stronger networks with other stakeholders across the board.

He disclosed that PETFUN 202023 would also include special events like penalty kicks, spoon races, and lime races for OMC Chief Executive Officers.

The AOMC Industry Coordinator said the games offer all OMCs an opportunity to develop and build networks, burnout, and reduce stress.

AOMC is an industry association and a private initiative by the oil marketing operators in Ghana, which is an advocacy institution established to help direct downstream policy, legislation, and regulation and pursue research towards the development of the downstream sector.

The Association represents the collective interests of the companies involved in oil marketing and petroleum products in Ghana.

It also coordinates with the major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Energy Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

GNA

