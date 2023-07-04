All Presidential Aspirants must declare their position on LGBTQ+ – Tijjaniya Muslims

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, July 4, GNA – The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has called on all Presidential Aspirants to personally and publicly declare their position on the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Parliament as they aspire to become leaders in the country.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary, Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, also called on all political parties aspiring to contest in Election 2024 to declare their position on LGBTQ+ issues.

Alhaji Osman noted, “In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. The leadership of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement wishes to call on all stakeholders, especially the political parties and the leadership of various governance institutions, among others, to declare their position on the LGBTQ+.”

He described the “LGBTQ+ practice as anti-Islam, anti-Christianity, and anti-traditional norms—the three main cardinal principles on which the nation of Ghana was built. It is also against the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.

“The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana therefore wants everyone aspiring to any leadership position to declare their stand on it. They cannot stand on the fence. We need to know the persuasions of people who intend to lead us before we vote for them.”

Alhaji Osman also called on the Speaker of Parliament, the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, and all Members of Parliament to expedite the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He reminded the public, particularly the Muslim Community, that although Ghana was a secular state, it had its own unique values and cultures, which were dictated by religion and tradition and enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The Tijjaniya Muslims described as unfortunate the unwarranted attacks from people and groups who allegedly supported these anti-human sexual activities against those proposing a decent sexual life for human dignity.

The Movement noted that the attacks on the proponents of the bill were an attack on the 1992 Constitution, the people, tradition, and custom of Ghana, and therefore called on them to desist from such opposition.

“The passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is eminent, and no one can stop it.

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage and commend the Speaker of Parliament and the eight Members of Parliament who have raised the matter to this level,” he said.

He stressed that “even though they are the frontline leaders for the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, millions of Ghanaians support your gallant move.”

The movement assured Parliament of its continuous support throughout the process for the passage of the bill until it becomes law and called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to append his signature immediately it gets to the Executive Desk.

It expressed optimism that the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana’s Parliament would be replicated in the Parliaments of other African Nations to preserve African values on sexual and reproductive issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

