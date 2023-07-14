Agona East NPP chairperson picks nomination forms to contest parliamentary primary 

By James Esuon

Agona Duakwa (C/R), July 13, GNA- Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, picked a nomination form, to contest the Parliamentary primary as the party opens nominations for orphan constituencies nationwide.

The nomination form was picked by four Electoral Area Coordinators of the constituency for Mrs Asamoah.

They were accompanied by scores of polling station executives to the party office at Agona Duakwa.

The four coordinators are Michael Panyne, Agona Mensakrom, Ben Afful, Agona Nantifa, Christopher Afful, Agona Duabone and Christian Otchere, Agona Nkran.

Mr Panyne told the media that they had realised that Mrs Asamoah was an affable, marketable, and credible aspirant, who could deliver for the party to emerge victorious in the Election 2024.

He said the constituency chairperson was the only one who could beat the Agona East NDC MP in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Mrs Asamoah, at a media briefing, expressed appreciation to the coordinators and polling station executives for the confidence reposed in her, adding that, what they had done indicated that they were ready to work as a team to win the seat.

She called for unity and understanding among the teeming supporters and urged them to bury their differences and work hard for the party, saying a united front was needed to bring them victory.

Mrs Asamoah assured the supporters that she would mobilise resources and logistics supports to energise the grassroots to work hard to achieve its aims and objectives.

Nana Kojo Frempong, the Agona East Election Committee Chairman, said the members would discharge their duties excellently as directed by the hierarchy of the party.

The committee would submit its report on the nominations to the Central Regional office in Cape Coast for onward submission to the National office in Accra after close of nomination on 10 August 2023.

He said the party needed unity and cooperation among its members, saying the party won the Parliamentary seat in 2004 and 2008 due to the oneness that existed among its membership, and expressed the hope that members would work hard to win in 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

