Taliban dismiss US watchdog report of threats in Afghanistan

Islamabad, June 18, (dpa/GNA) – The Taliban on Sunday, rejected the latest report by a US watchdog claiming that foreign armed groups and domestic threats, have increased in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has full control over the situation and moreover, we will not allow any group or side to destabilize Afghanistan and or use Afghan soil against any other country,” Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

According to Mujahid, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), highlighted in its latest report that the Taliban de facto government is facing serious security problems, and foreign armed groups and domestic threats have increased in Afghanistan, resulting in increasing the level of risk for some countries.

The current security and stability have not been experienced in the last 40 years, Mujahid said.

He added that, “no foreign armed group is active in Afghanistan” and said the Islamic State militant group has been severely damaged and is on the verge of being destroyed.

“Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone, but on the contrary, the Islamic Emirate wants good and constructive relations with the international community, including the United States of America,” the statement concluded.

The Taliban signed the Doha peace agreement with the United States, resulting in the end of two decades of US military occupation in the country and the return of the Taliban militants to power.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

