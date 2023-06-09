Seventy-five per cent of Green Ghana trees in Volta have survived – Dr. Letsa

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 09, GNA – The Volta Region has recorded a 75 per cent survival rate among trees planted under the Green Ghana initiative.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, made the disclosure at a ceremony held at the Volta Barracks to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day.

The region planted 100,000 trees in 2021, and 500,000 in 2022 during the Green Ghana exercises, and the Regional Minister said the survival rate rewarded the efforts of all stakeholders including the public, the various agencies, departments and organizations, and the traditional leaders towards protecting the environment.

He said the desecration of the nation’s vegetative cover was a security threat that compounded the woes of climate change, and also destroyed the rich diversity of nature.

Dr. Letsa said the Volta region’s rich tourism acclamation, and the efforts to promote the regional capital as Ghana’s prime oxygen city, made it imperative for all people to continue to support the Government’s afforestation drive.

“The sacrifices would benefit us and our children” he stated, noting that more than 200,000 trees would be planted this year across the region.

Mr. Yaw Kwakye, Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, said an average survival rate of 75 per cent had been recorded across the country from the total of over 30.5 million trees planted since the project begun in 2020.

He said Ghana’s efforts should be seen as sustaining the key drivers of biodiversity, and that the Forestry Commission would continue to grow more trees and commit to their maintenance.

The Operations Manager said the nation’s fore bearers had a “strong regard” for the environment, and that it was important to channel their commitment to save the environment.

Lt. Col. Jalali Dean Ibrahim, Rear Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment, said the Green Ghana initiative was a “step in the right direction towards a green and sustainable future,” and therefore, commended stakeholders for their support towards the nation’s wealth in biodiversity.

He said trees were essential pillars of life providing clean air, shelter, and sustenance for countless wildlife, and that the nationwide exercise should help the populace renew their pledge to “embark on a journey of environmental consciousness,” and plant trees for a sustainable future.

“By planting trees, we are symbolically planting hope and resilience in Ghana,” the Rear Commander stated, and urged military personnel to seize the opportunity to actively participate in greening Ghana.”

“By participating, you are planting your future,” he said, calling for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders towards the success of the programme.

Green Ghana Day is a special initiative by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as a major effort for the reforestation of the country in view of the threats of climate change.

An estimated 10 million trees would be planted this year across the country, and a ceremonial planting was undertaken at the Volta Barracks following the regional launch, and which was

undertaken by heads of various agencies including security, civil service organizations, and traditional leaders.

Some planted sites in the Ho Municipality were also visited by the stakeholders after the launch.

