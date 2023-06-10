Protect trees you plant- DCE

By Mohammed Balu

Gwollu, (UWR), Jun 10, GNA- Madam Aisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive, has challenged residents to protect and nurture seedlings allocated to them for planting to mark the Greening Ghana Day.

She said this during the district’s Green Ghana Day (GGD) commemoration which took place in Gwollu where some tree seedlings were distributed to individuals, groups, and institutions by the Forestry Commission (FC).

“When it comes to degrading the forest, sadly Sissala West is a noted area as mentioned because of the charcoal produced, the chiefs and other stakeholders are concerned and continuously “, she explained.

She appealed to people to help protect the fragile degraded forest by joining in the call by the President to green Ghana to reduce the negative effect of desertification currently being experienced in the area with the delay in the coming of the rains for farmers to plant.

She expressed commitment to working to help change the perception of the district as notorious for charcoal burning and called on all to come on board.

Mr Samuel Badu Dwomo, the Manager of the Forestry Department of the Forestry, said the project was aimed to re-vegetate the degraded forest landscape through vigorous tree planting.

He added that the Sissala West and East districts were planting 150,000, the majority of which would go into the Kulpawn headwaters forest reserve in the Sissala West

Me Dwomo encouraged all to embrace the Green Ghana initiative and plant trees in open spaces like their compound, churches, school premises, and the mosque and any available space.

He noted that: ” You, myself, and everybody should see ourselves as ambassadors of the project, let’s not plant and leave it to the mercy of the weather but nurture it to grow.”

GNA

