Illegal connection: Accra West ECG recovers GH¢675,313.00 from mobilisation exercise

Accra, May 2, GNA – The Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has recovered GH¢675,313.00 from some customers during its revenue mobilisation exercise from May 26 to June 2, 2023.

The 94 customers were found to have engaged in various forms of illegalities, including meter bypass, meter tampering, unauthorised service connections and direct connections.

In a news brief, Mr Emmanuel Akinie, the Accra West General Manager of the ECG said the mobilisation exercise, which was designed to retrieve all debts owed the ECG, and monitor the health of its meter installations in customer facilities, saw the retrieval of some 535,822KWh of electricity valued at GH¢675,313.00

He said the culprits would be prosecuted and that the Company had disconnected their power and surcharged them for the electricity they had used, plus a penalty fee for engaging in the illegalities.

Mr Akinie, who praised the vigilance of the field team, noted that the illegalities that were uncovered were sophisticated, and showed the determination of the customers to deny the Company of revenue due it.

He said the Company was investing heavily in technology to help in easy identification of customers, who engaged in illegalities.

“We have introduced some smart meter solutions that give us real time updates of what is happening on a customer premises,” he said.

Mr Akinie said the meters, which were on pilot basis, sent signals to ECG offices once the meter-case was opened, bypassed or tampered with.

