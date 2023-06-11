Nigeria’s secret police detain former central bank governor

Abuja, Jun. 11, (Xinhua/GNA) — Nigeria’s secret police said on Saturday that the former governor of the central bank, who was suspended from office on Friday, has been arrested and detained in the national capital of Abuja.

Godwin Emefiele, who had been governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since June 2014, was suspended ahead of planned reforms in the financial sector.

Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the Department of State Services, said in a statement that the former chief of the apex bank was arrested and detained for “some investigative reasons.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu late Friday suspended Emefiele, according to a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The move follows an investigation by the government.

Emefiele was also ordered to instantly hand over to a deputy governor in charge of operations, who will act as the interim governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and reforms.

