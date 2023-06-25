Narcotics Control Commission holds health walk ahead of World Drug Day



Peduase, June 25, GNA – The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Saturday organised a health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge to commemorate the 2023 World Drug Day.

NACOC, in partnership with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Mental Health Authority, held the walk to campaign against stigmatisation and discrimination of persons living with substance use disorder.

The campaign was on the theme: “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Director-General of NACOC, Mr Francis Opoku-Amoah, Acting Director for Public Affairs and International Relations, NACOC, representatives from Pantang Hospital, Accra Psychiatric Hospital and other management of NACOC participated in the walk.

Officials held placards with inscriptions such as “Don’t let drug take control, “Get high on life not on drugs, “Don’t let your life go up in smoke”.

Others read, “Drugs are death trap, “Say No to drugs, “Drugs kill you slowly, “Be Smart Don’t Start, among other.

Mr Opoku-Amoah said the celebration was done globally and that as part of their activities, they held a health walk to sensitise and create awareness about dangers of drugs.

He added that it was also an opportunity for the staff to take time off their hectic office work to exercise.

“The commission decided to hold the exercise to also give opportunity to our staff to exercise because sometimes it is very difficult from Monday to Friday and weekend to exercise, and also to say that there is hope for people who had substance disorders,” he said.

Mr Amoah indicated that fighting drug trafficking was a continuous and a shared responsibility in making sure that the menace was minimised and if possible, eradicated.

He thanked the Ghana Police Service from the Ayi-Mensah District and the Headquarters, UNODC, Mental Health Authority, management and staff members present for gracing the occasion.

