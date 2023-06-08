Green Ghana Committee appreciates sponsors ahead of tree planting exercise

Accra, June 8, GNA – The Green Ghana Planning and Organising Committee led by its Chairman, Benito Owusu-Bio, has visited some sponsors of the initiative to express its appreciation to them.

The sponsors provided financial and maternal support for the Green Ghana Project in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Committee visited Access Bank, Ghana Oil Company (Goil), Japan Motors, and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Mr Owusu-Bio, also a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, presented Green Ghana branded plaques to the sponsors on behalf of the Sector Minister, and expressed the Ministry’s profound gratitude to them for sponsoring the government’s aggressive afforestation agenda.

He encouraged them to come onboard once again this year to ensure a successful exercise on Friday, June 9.

“We could not have had a successful and impactful Green Ghana without your funds and support, but like Oliver twist, we will always ask for more since this project is a continued event which will occur annually,” he said.

He said the plaques were a show of appreciation to them for their efforts and contribution towards the Green Ghana Day and, also encourage them to do more for sustainable environmental practices.

Speaking in a media interview after the visit, Mr Owusu-Bio urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to join the Ministry on June 9, to plant seedlings and nurture them into maturity.

Dr. Antionette Tsiboe-Darko, the Head of Fund-Raising Team also applauded the sponsors for the yeoman’s job and hoped the Committee’s guesture would spur on other organisations to donate towards the Green Ghana Project.

The sponsors warmly welcomed the Deputy Minister and his team and thanked them for the honour done to them.

They pledged to continue partnering government to ensure the Green Ghana Project succeed and contribute towards reducing global warming and make the world a better place for all.

The Committee will continue its appreciation tour to other sponsors.

GNA

