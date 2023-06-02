Ghana Free Zones Authority establishes ‘AfterCare Unit’ to enhance business accessibility  

Stanley Senya

Accra, June 2, GNA – Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), as part of its digitisation drive, has established an ‘AfterCare Unit,’ an exclusive customer-service division committed to collaborating with partners and promptly addressing enterprise-related concerns.

The specialised unit plays a pivotal role in delivering tailored solutions and services to businesses and provides a seamless experience for prospective investors to easily navigate through the various sections, access relevant information and streamline the license application process.

The Unit was launched in Accra on the theme: “Driving Business Growth Through Sustainable Access to Resources, Information and Markets,” during GFZA Business Support Interaction that brought together key players from Free Zones Enterprises, the Authority, and stakeholders including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr., Chief Executive Officer, GFZA, in his address, said the AfterCare Unit aimed at attracting a greater number of investors to Ghana’s Free Zones, promoting economic growth and development.

He said the Ghana Free Zones Authority had dedicated itself to extensive digitalization efforts to enhance business accessibility, leading to the redesigning of the Authority’s website, www.gfza.gov.gh.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this digital revolution and invite investors from around the world to explore the opportunities on our website,” he said. The Authority’s website has been revamped to make application processes hustle-free for investors, no matter where they are,” the CEO said.

Mr Oquaye Jnr., congratulated the eleven free zone enterprises that participated in the just ended market access activity to Kenya organised by the AfCFTA National Coordination Office in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

The inaugural Business Support Interaction featured a panel discussion session where personalities, including Mr. Isaac Lourtey, Commissioner of Immigration and Mr. Seth Nii-Boye Tetteh, Principal Revenue Officer, Customs Division engaged participants.

The rest were Mr. John Adda Abuga, Director, Compliance and Monitoring, GFZA and Mrs. Patience Agbleze Acorlor, Director, Tema Administrative Office, GFZA.

They provided responses to questions from the participants and also shared invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing free zones enterprises in Ghana.

GNA

