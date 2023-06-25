Deaths and injuries reported after Russian missile attack on Kiev 

Kiev, Jun. 23, (dpa/GNA) - Three people were killed and 11 injured in a Russian overnight missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the city’s public prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday morning.

During the attack, a high-rise residential building in the Solomyanskyi district was hit and three floors were damaged. Dozens of parked cars were also damaged by the blast. Rescue work was under way.

The attack, claiming numerous victims, was one of the most serious recent Russian attacks on Kiev. The Kiev prosecutor’s office has started investigations into war crimes.

Kiev has been repeatedly attacked by Russian missiles and drones since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago. Ukrainian air defences have repelled many of the missiles.

GNA

