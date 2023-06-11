Big jump in gold output returns Ghana to position as Africa’s top gold producer

Accra, Jun. 11, (Xinhua/GNA) – Ghana has regained its position as Africa’s top gold producer and the 10th biggest producer globally with a 32 percent jump recorded in gold production in 2022, the Ghana Chamber of Mines said Friday.

During its annual general meeting, the chamber said the gold production of the West African country reached 3.7 million ounces.

The country has seen concurrent growth in the output of both large and small-scale sectors in 2022, said President of the chamber Joshua Mortoti, adding the large-scale gold sub-sector recorded its highest output in the country’s history.

The government would continue to protect legitimate mining activities in the country from criminal activities, said Ben Aryee, special advisor to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

“We will also continue to facilitate the formalization of small-scale mining, along with the associated alternative livelihood programs to resolve the poverty and unemployment challenges in the country,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

