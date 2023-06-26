Baerbock: Short-lived uprising ‘only one act in this Russian drama’

Luxembourg, June 26, (dpa/GNA) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock, said on Monday it remains to be seen what the consequences will be of the short-lived uprising of Wagner paramilitary forces in Russia over the weekend.

“It is obviously only one act in this Russian drama. It remains unclear what will happen to the various players in Russia,” she said.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has “devastating consequences” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power system, leading to “massive cracks” in Russia’s propaganda, Baerbock said.

“We are analyzing this closely because, of course, this also entails risks that we are still unable to assess at the moment,” the minister said.

Baerbock emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine, adding that Germany is to supply Kiev with 45 Gepard tanks until the end of the year.

GNA

