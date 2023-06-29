Akrofuom Assembly takes steps to tackle “Okada” related crimes

By Yussif Ibrahim

Akrofuom (Ash), June 29, GNA – The Akrofuom District Assembly is to clamp down on activities of illegal commercial motor riders popularly known as “Okada” as part of efforts to combat crime in the district.

The Assembly has tasked the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to conduct regular swoops on riders to identify those with unregistered bikes who are mostly the perpetrators of the crimes.

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE) who announced measures to check activities of Okada riders, said the increasing rate of crimes associated with the Okada business was a security concern to the Assembly.

Giving his sessional address at a general assembly meeting, Mr Woode said the Assembly was determined to sanitise the activities of Okada riders not only for security reasons, but also the safety of those who patronised their services.

On revenue mobilisation, the DCE revealed that the Assembly was able to raise GH¢769,000.00 as at May, representing 87.45 per cent of the projected revenue for 2023.

He, however, mentioned that there had been a proposal to review the target upward having performed creditably after the first half of the year.

Touching on education, he said the District Education Directorate had taken steps to improve student-teacher ratio, adding that, 68 teachers had been posted to the district with 48 per cent already at post.

He, therefore, implored the people to complement efforts by the Assembly to create a congenial environment for the newly posted teachers by being hospitable to them in their various communities.

The DCE also announced that work on the main hospital block of the Agenda 111 project had temporarily halted due to some technical challenges, but that of the residential accommodation was still ongoing.

GNA

