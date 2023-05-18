Yussif Basigi names 22 players for maiden WAFU B Girls Cup

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 18, GNA – Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Ghana’s Under-20 side, Black Princesses has announced his final squad ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Girls Cup scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Coach Basigi and his charges had been in camp over the past weeks, preparing for the sub-regional tournament with intense training sessions and friendly encounters to get the team in shape.

As part of working towards their host and win agenda, the side managed to record a massive 11-0 victory over the Menas of Niger in their last friendly encounter yesterday to boost their confidence ahead of the competition.

Among the selected players were Afi Amenyaku, Amina Ahmadu, Deborah Brown, Takia Zakaria, Sarah Kulible, Comfort Yeboah, Rose Boakyewaa, Fatimata Fuseini,Comfort Owusu, Wasima Mohammed and skipper, Stella Nyamekye.

The rest were Success Ameyaa, Mafia Nyamekye, Tracy Twum, Abigail Sakyiwaa, Faiza Seidu, Mary Amponsah, Hellen Alormenu, Aoyem Georgina Ayisha and Abena Anoma Opoku.

The team would be led by Dreamz Ladies Midfielder, Stella Nyamekye and would be assisted by Maafia Nyamekye, Afi Amenyaku and Abena Anoma Opoku.

Ghana is paired in Group A with Ivory Coast and Benin.

The 2023 WAFU B Girls Cup would commence on Saturday, May 20 to Saturday, June 3,2023.

GNA

