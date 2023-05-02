World Vision Ghana celebrates career day in Kadjebi

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 2, GNA – The Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster of World Vision Ghana celebrates Career Day in Ahamansu, a community in the Kadjebi Area Programme in the Oti Region.

Mr Kennedy Amponsah-Cheremeh, Project Officer for Education and Life Skills at World Vision, in his address said, children in rural communities lack role models and mentors when it comes to career choices and aspirations, as they see limited options around them.

He said this affected their motivation to learn to aspire to greater heights.

He said to create a conducive and safe school environment for girls and boys to participate in school activities, the Kadjebi Area Programme (AP) of World Vision sought to institute Career Day.

The day was strategically organized to expose children in Kindergarten (KG) and Basic Schools and their families to a variety of careers they can aspire to, to motivate them to learn and dream big.

He said children from four schools namely: Ahamansu Evangelical Presbyterian, Local Assembly, Roman Catholic and Erishad Basic Schools participated in the celebration.

Mr. Seth Deh-Seyram Kedjebi District Director of Education thanked World Vision for their tremendous support towards education in the Kadjebi District.

He encouraged the children present to study hard so they can take up careers that would make them responsible adults in society.

Using himself as an example, Mr. Deh-Seyram said he was a Director of Education because he studied hard and went through the ranks to achieve his dreams.

Selected children took turns to role play different careers to the admiration of the audience.

About 1,000 (620 people including Kadjebi District Director of Education, Chief Inspector of Schools and officers from the Ghana Education Service, Heads of schools, Teachers, Chiefs and Elders, students, Police personnel and parents were in attendance.

GNA

