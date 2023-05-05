Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Simpa (W/R), May 05, GNA – Six Burkinabes who allegedly went searching for gold in an illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have been trapped.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, May 04, 2023, at about 2130 hours.

A rescue team comprising the police and some residents of the town have so far retrieved two bodies and deposited them at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Salifu Oudrago, 34 and Andre Oudrago, 24.

A source, on condition of anonymity, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased together with their colleagues were working in an illegal mining pit after a downpour when it carved in.

The search party was still at work to help retrieve the remaining bodies.

