Seven arrested in Belgium for planning terror attack

Brussels, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – Seven people have been arrested in a raid in Belgium, on suspicion of planning a terror attack, the public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

The suspects are supporters of the terrorist group Islamic State, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

The suspects had not yet identified a concrete target for the attack, but discussed several possible scenarios, the office said.

The raids took place in Ghent, Ostend and other locations.

The suspects were to be brought before an investigating judge, accused of attempted terrorist murder and preparation of a terrorist attack.

GNA

