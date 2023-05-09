Russia fires 25 missiles into Ukraine on eve of World War II parade

Kiev, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Moscow’s forces fired 25 missiles at Ukraine on the eve of Russian celebrations of the Soviet victory in World War II, though 23 were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Debris from the missiles caused damage in Kiev and the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkassy regions, according to local officials.

It was initially unclear whether there had been any casualties in the attacks that came as Moscow prepared to mark the victory over Nazi Germany.

This year, Russian soldiers who fought in the war on Ukraine joined in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square.

In view of this, the adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mychajlo Podolyak, referred to the events in Moscow as a “parade of killers.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

