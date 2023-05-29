Regent University College wins Grand Prize in Huawei ICT Competition  

Accra, May 29, GNA – Students from Regent University College of Science and Technology have performed with distinction at the Huawei ICT Academy National Competition held in Accra.

They won first place, second best, and best female student prizes in the keenly- contested competition which saw participation from teams from Universities across Ghana.

The students are Prince Kyei – Computer Science Level 300, Yayra Aku Adzadu – Telecommunication Engineering Level 400, and Jonas Nii Armah Ababio – Computer Engineering Level 400.

A statement said the Huawei ICT Competition was intended for students in Huawei ICT academies and those in higher education institutions that were willing to join the ICT Academy worldwide.

It said through the competition, Huawei aimed to provide students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas, thus enhancing their ICT knowledge and practical skills as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.

In this year’s National Competition, participating teams were tested on their knowledge and skills in computer network configuration, security, and wireless networks.

It said at the end of the tournament, Regent’s Mr Ababio, won the Grand Prize, a 2023 model Huawei Laptop and a mobile phone (Huawei NOVA 9 SE).

Ms Adzaku won Second Best Prize and the Best Female Student Prize at the competition.

She received a Mobile Phone (Huawei NOVA 8i), and Huawei Earpiece.

It said each team member was also presented with certificates of achievement.

The statement said the Regent team would proceed to join other University students from across Sub-Saharan Africa for the African Regional Competition.

“The Huawei competition provided us with a lot of benefits for our academic journey. I particularly enjoyed meeting and networking with different people in our field of study,” Ms Adzadu said.

Mr Kwadwo Atta Opoku, the Acting Head of the Computing Department, at Regent University College, and an instructor to the Regent team said, “This competition is a great avenue for our students to gain knowledge and it presents opportunities to students.”

He said their students did very well in the competition, especially considering the number of institutions that participated in it.

“As an instructor, I have always advised my students to participate and take it seriously all the time,” he added.

Some participating Universities in this year’s national-level competition included the University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University, All Nations University, KNUST, University of Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, Ho Technical University, and University of Natural Sciences, among others.

Since the first edition in 2015, participation and interest in the Huawei ICT Competition have grown astronomically.

This year’s Huawei ICT Competition attracted 150,000 students from over 2,000 universities and colleges across 85 countries and regions.

GNA

