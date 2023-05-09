Red Cross Society scales up efforts to reduce disaster risks

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 9, GNA – The Ghana Red Cross Society says it is scaling up disaster risk reduction activities to protect the vulnerable through first aid and disease prevention.

It is also working to improve the capacities of its national and regional offices to adequately respond to emergencies.

Mr Kwame Gyima Akwarfo, the National President of the Ghana Red Cross and Red Crescent Society, said this at a ceremony in Kumasi to mark the World Red Cross Day.

The Day, which is observed on May 8, each year, celebrates the founder of the international movement, who was born on May 8, 1828.

It recognises the uniqueness and unity of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

The Day is also dedicated to inspiring, facilitating and promoting all humanitarian activities carried out by the International Committee on Red Cross.

The fundamental principes are impartiality, humanity, independence, neutrality, voluntary, universality and unity.

Mr Akwarfo noted that emergencies had been part of Ghana’s woes with severe impact on the economy, lives and infrastructure, which needed urgent attention.

He encouraged every citizen to use the occasion to support the vulnerable and the needy and treat them with dignity and care.

The global health concern was non-communicable Diseases (NCD’s) since they accounted for 71% of world death and that needed urgent attention of the Society, he said.

In a solidarity message, Dr Seyed Mohammed Ali Salahatpour, the Medical Director of Iran Clinic, advised the staff and volunteers to strive to work hard for the betterment of humanity.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Society works to alleviate human suffering, uphold human dignity, protect life and prevent emergencies and natural disasters such as floods, epidemics and earthquakes.

This year’s Day was on the theme: “Everything We Do Comes from the Heart”.

GNA

