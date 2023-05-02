Parliament holds emergency sitting to consider loan agreements

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 02, GNA – Parliament is holding an emergency sitting at the House, in Accra to consider some loan agreements related to the health sector, with particular reference to Covid-19; and some roads projects.

The legislators were called from recess for urgent Government Business by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The Speaker, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the recall was in the power conferred on the Speaker by Order 42(3) of the Parliament of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

