No greater danger with Russian nuclear arms in Belarus says institute

Washington, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – The transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus does not mean there is a greater danger of escalation in the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine, say observers at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is still extremely unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or elsewhere, according to their analysis.

Their comments come after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the planned transfer of weapons to his country had already begun, following a meeting Putin.

The threat level is no higher as Russia is already able to reach potential targets with its nuclear weapons, the analysts say.

The tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which have a shorter range than the strategic nuclear missiles, are to be stationed on the border with Poland, according to Moscow.

Stationing the weapons in Belarus primarily serves to further expand Russia’s military infrastructure and command structures in the neighbouring country, further subordinating the security structures in Belarus, the analysis says.

GNA

