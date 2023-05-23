NGO intensifies education on the need to take Covid-19 vaccine 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Helekpe (V/R), May 23, GNA – Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, the Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, a health Non-Governmental Organisation in the Adaklu District, has urged the people in the area to take the covid-19 vaccine to boost their immunity against the disease.

He said this when he toured some churches in the Helekpe, Avanyaviewofe and Sikama communities in the Adaklu District in the Volta Region to sensitise them on the efficacy of the vaccine.

He appealed to the public to ignore those going round with misinformation about the vaccine, creating fear and panic among the populace.

In addition to taking the vaccine, members of the public should also wash their hands with soap under running water and visit the health centres to check their health status, he said.

Mr Christopher Galenkui, the Assemblyman of Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area, commended the media for the pivotal role it was playing to stem the spread of the disease in the district.

He called for media support in the Assembly’s activities to project the good image of the district.

