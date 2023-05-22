NGO donates medical equipment to Pepease Health Centre

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Pepease (E/R), May 22, GNA – The Berko Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with friends and family has donated medical equipment to the Kwahu Pepease Health center to enable them to deliver the best of healthcare services to the inhabitants.

The gesture followed a request made by the facility to the foundation. Among the items presented were temperature guns, fridge, delivery beds, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers and more.

At a ceremony to present the items, Mr Kwesi Berko, the Founder of the NGO said the organization had decided to give back to society to put smiles on the faces of the inhabitants.

He said the organization had plans of extending the gesture to other neighboring communities outside the Kwahu Enclave.

He said the gesture would also cover the areas of education, support to churches, widowers, individual support, and widows in the area and beyond.

He therefore entreated the health workers to use the items presented to ensure quality healthcare services to the inhabitants and beyond.

Mr Mohammed Mutala Abilena, the Kwahu East District Health Director applauded the NGO for the gesture and promised to use the equipment for its rightful purpose.

He said care would be taken in the usage of the equipment and vowed to distribute it fairly to all health institutions under his jurisdiction.

He was hopeful the items donated would go a long way to improve the living standards of inhabitants of Kwahu Pepease and its surrounding communities.

GNA

