Net sales drop 19% in Q1 at chipmaker United Microelectronics

Taipei, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – Net sales dropped in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year at Taiwan-based global semiconductor foundry company United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC).

UMC reported on Friday net sales of NT$18.46 billion (US$602 million) for the month of April 2023, compared to NT$22.80 billion, prior year, down 19.02%.

For the period from January to April, United Microelectronics Corporation reported net sales of NT$72.67 billion compared to NT$86.22 billion in the previous year, a decline of 15.71%.

UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and has local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

