Minister urges media for more content for economic rights

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 3, GNA – Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has encouraged the media to give more content that empowers citizens to fully enjoy their economic rights as the nation gradually recovers from COVID-19 induced economic meltdown.

“While urging the media in Ghana to keep the spotlight on all human rights, we encourage an even sharper focus on efforts to ensure that the economic rights of citizens are fully actualised,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the remarks in a statement in Accra, on Wednesday, to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

This year’s international theme for the celebration was: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other Human Rights.”

The occasion also marks the 30th Anniversary of the Day, which is being commemorated worldwide, to recognise the immense contributions of media practitioners towards national development.

The Government of Ghana renews its commendation of the media in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, he said.

Freedom of expression, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said, was a driver for all other human rights for all other human rights.

He said the media had been instrumental, over the years, in highlighting various rights that required attention for full enjoyment.

That, he said, had enabled the authorities and society in general to redress instances of human rights abuses.

The Minister, therefore, urged the media to remain resolute on that path to ensure that all citizens fully access their economic rights.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah observed that as the world was facing dim economic forecasts due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, it was imperative for the media to keep the spotlight on both the human and economic rights of citizens.

He said there were various programmes by state and non-state actors to support the Ghanaian people in building back faster after the recent economic challenges.

The Ministry of Information, he said, renewed its commitment to support the media stakeholder groups including the Ghana Journalists Association, Private Independent Newspapers Association, Communication Educators Platform, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, and the National Media Commission to implement media support programmes.

The Government, he said, would continue to support the Media Capability Enhancement Programme and the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists to equip media practitioners to discharge their mandate to enhance the country’s democracy.

GNA

