Let’s invest in the creative arts industry for sustainable jobs 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, May 23, GNA Ms Elizabeth Yiadom, Founder of Youth and Skills Africa, has called for investment in the fashion and crafts industries to create jobs for sustainable development.

She said investment in the industry would strengthen the Ghanaian creative arts ecosystem and enhance tourism in the country.

Ms Yiadom made the call in Accra at the launch of the African Union Week, which falls on May 25, on the theme, “Unlocking Wealthy Futures.”

The programme is organized by Youth and Skills Africa in collaboration with the Ghana Arts and Craft Centre and the W.E.B. Dubois Centre.

She said the country was blessed with talented creative artists in various fields, and supporting their crafts would spur employment opportunities for the teeming youth.

The Founder said nurturing the talents of the youth would provide them with the requisite tools to unlock their potential and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“We are using the week to celebrate and nurture the dreams and talents of the next generation for a better future,” she said.

Ms Yiadom said the Centre would host the fashion and craft exhibition on Saturday, May 27, to display the talents and skills of Ghanaian products.

She encouraged Ghanaians to patronize made-in-Ghana goods to boost the domestic economy as young entrepreneurs produced more and expanded to meet the growing population.

Nana Dr. Amoah Ahuntabri Okramansah, Ahenenanahene of Anum-Asamankese, said the day recognized the achievements of Ghanaians and the African continent who had made waves in the creative arts industry.

He said it was the responsibility of all and sundry to recognize and equip the talents, innovations, and ideas of the youth to thrive in their future endeavours.

Mr. Reuben Kwasi Kwadzofio, Manager, W.E.B. Dubois Centre, said the Centre was established to promote and advance the cause of African culture through fashion and arts and craft shows.

He encouraged the public to participate fully in the week’s activities at the Centre to promote the ideology of Pan-Africanism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

